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Judge hands decades-long sentence to man convicted of 2024 South Bend murder
By WNDU Staff,4 days ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A St. Joseph County judge sentenced Delvaughn Moore to 60 years on November 5, 2026, for a murder that happened in 2024. A jury found Moore guilty of murdering Joyce Montague at Miami Hills Apartments. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office said Delvaughn could have received up to a 65 year sentence.
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