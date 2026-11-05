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Auditor General DeFoor Distributes More Than $427 Million in Aid for Municipal Pension Plans Across Pennsylvania
By Staff Report,3 days ago
Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today joined State Sen. Devlin Robinson and State Rep. Valerie Gaydos to announce more than 1,400 municipalities across Pennsylvania have received $427 million in state aid to support municipal pension plans for police, firefighters and non-uniformed employees. “State pension aid helps to make sure municipalities...
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