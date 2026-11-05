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iHire Survey: 48.7% of Job Seekers Say Ghosting Negatively Impacts Their Opinion of an Employer
By admin,4 days ago
According to iHire’s latest survey, 48.7% of job seekers say being ghosted by an employer during the hiring process negatively affects their opinion of that company. This suggests that when recruiters and hiring managers are unresponsive or uncommunicative to candidates, they risk eroding trust, discouraging future applications, and hurting their organization’s employer brand.