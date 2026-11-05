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Pierpaolo Piccioli Departs Balenciaga After 1 Year
By Matthew Velasco,4 days ago
Pierpaolo Piccioli is leaving Balenciaga after just one year at the helm. The news, announced today by parent company Kering, brings his brief tenure at the house to a close. “Pierpaolo is an exceptional couturier and creative talent for whom we have the greatest respect,” Kering CEO Luca de Meo said in a statement. “Our ambition is to build on Balenciaga’s avant-garde spirit, honor its remarkable heritage, and continue to push creative boundaries, further establishing the house as a powerful and relevant voice.”