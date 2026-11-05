undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
AI Governance Is Not a Brake Pedal
By Bruce Nichols,3 days ago
AI governance is not a brake pedal. It is the high-performance steering system that allows your enterprise to go fast without driving off a cliff. If you are a C-suite executive or HR leader today, your inbox is an endless graveyard of pitch decks. Every vendor promises that their generative AI tool will double your recruiting throughput, automate your performance reviews, or predict employee turnover with miraculous precision. Yet, when.