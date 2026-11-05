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3D Printing Financials: 3D Systems Still Posting Losses, But Sees 2027 Tailwinds
By Matt Kremenetsky,4 days ago
3D Systems announced in August that Dr. Jeff Graves, the company’s CEO since early 2020, is planning to retire, and Joris Peels wrote an excellent post at the time of the announcement on 3D Systems’ track record during Graves’ tenure. He navigated the company through the strangest and most volatile period in the history of the AM industry, and he’ll be giving the next CEO a solid base to build on.