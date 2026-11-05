undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
ETSU galleries showcase artists exploring place, memory and identity
By Jonathan Roberts,3 days ago
Three exhibitions presented by East Tennessee State University this fall invite audiences to consider how identity, history, place and personal experience shape the ways people understand themselves and the world around them. Presented through ETSU’s Department of Art and Design and Slocumb Galleries, the exhibitions span multiple campus and downtown...