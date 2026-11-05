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Central Wisconsin Christian Defeats Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 3-1, Advances to WIAA Division 5 State Championship
By Steven Okonek,4 days ago
GREEN BAY — Central Wisconsin Christian is headed to the Division 5 state championship match. The Crusaders defeated Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 3-1 (25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20) in Thursday’s WIAA Division 5 state semifinal at the Resch Center, earning a berth in Saturday’s title match. CWC dropped...