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The AM Production Gap Is Real. So Is the Progress
By Vanesa Listek,3 days ago
(3DPrint.com PRO is available only to subscribers) Additive manufacturing (AM) has become very good at proving what is possible. Companies can print complex metal parts, reduce weight, combine multiple components into one, and produce designs that are difficult to make with conventional manufacturing. But proving that a part can be printed is only the beginning. The harder question is whether that same part can be made consistently and at a reasonable cost.