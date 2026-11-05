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3D Printing News Briefs, November 5, 2026: Tungsten, Color Mixing, Prosthetic Socket, & More
By Sarah Saunders,3 days ago
We’re starting with business from Xact Metal, 3D Systems, and Freemelt, and moving on to materials from Snapmaker and hybrid manufacturing with Eplus3D. We’ll end with a custom prosthetic socket, a student-led nonprofit, and a color-changing 3D printer that’s supposedly so easy to use that even a first-grader can do it.