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21-year-old woman arrested in connection with hit-and-run in Norwalk in June
By Jennifer Lambert,4 days ago
A 21-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday and is accused of leaving the scene after striking a pedestrian in Norwalk in June. Carly Snyder, 21, of Monroe, was charged with evading responsibility and causing serious physical injury, assault in the second degree with a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, and failure to yield to a pedestrian.
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