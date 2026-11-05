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Maggie Campbell ’20 Reflects on Leadership, Mentorship, and Lasting Relationships at Asbury
3 days ago
Communication alumna shares how meaningful relationships, leadership opportunities, and faculty mentorship at Asbury University continue to shape her career and life. For Maggie Campbell ’20, Asbury University provided opportunities to develop her leadership skills, build meaningful relationships, and gain the confidence to pursue new opportunities in her professional and personal life.