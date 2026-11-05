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Clark County Community Foundation's Annual Grant Allocation Cycle Open
4 days ago
The Clark County Community Foundation’s (CCCF) annual Grant Allocation Cycle is open. Completed applications from eligible Clark County non-profit organizations will be accepted by the Foundation if received or postmarked by November 15, 2026. Current grant application forms can be obtained from the Foundation’s website at 30Twww.clarkccf.org30T, along with program criteria, organization eligibility, and a list of required information.