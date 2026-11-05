undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NHL Rumors: Vasilevskiy Future, Kucherov Suitors, and Kane to KHL
By Jim P.,4 days ago
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Andrei Vasilevskiy’s future in Tampa Bay could become an interesting storyline despite his current happiness with the Lightning. Meanwhile, Evander Kane is reportedly heading overseas after failing to find an NHL opportunity. The New York Rangers have emerged as a potential landing spot for Nikita Kucherov, and the Toronto Maple Leafs are facing a salary-cap complication that could affect their pursuit of the Tampa Bay superstar.