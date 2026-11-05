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NVIDIA's Full-Stack Codesign Tackles AI's Growing Memory Challenges
By Rongchai Wang,4 days ago
NVIDIA is addressing the increasing memory demands of AI models and applications through its full-stack codesign approach, which integrates GPUs, CPUs, networking, storage, and software to maximize memory efficiency. This strategy is critical as larger models, longer contexts, and agentic applications intensify GPU memory pressure, compounded by tight supply and rising costs.