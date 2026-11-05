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A ‘gutting loss for Idaho’: organization behind failed abortion initiative reacts
By Boise State Public Radio News,4 days ago
On Tuesday, Idahoans rejected Prop 1, a ballot initiative that would've restored abortion rights in the state. Also called the Reproductive Freedom and Privacy Act, it lost by about 56% of the votes. Melanie Folwell, director of Idahoans United for Women and Families, the organization behind Prop 1 called the...
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