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Federal Reserve Ends Enforcement Action with Allegiant United, Nano Banc
By Caroline Bishop,4 days ago
The Federal Reserve Board announced on November 5, 2026, that it has terminated its enforcement action involving Allegiant United Holdings, LLC, Nano Financial Holdings, Inc., and Nano Banc. This decision concludes a regulatory process that began with a written agreement in February 2021 and escalated to a consent cease-and-desist order in January 2022.