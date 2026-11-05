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CRM onboarding solutions: 5 kinds of implementation support to fast-track your ROI
By Will Gordon for Nutshell,4 days ago
Business professionals today expect to see a positive ROI from their software purchases as quickly as possible. That process begins the moment a CRM vendor and its customer sign an agreement. As a result, the level of setup and training support included in the package has become an important factor for businesses choosing a CRM.