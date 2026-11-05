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Mississippi voters have until Tuesday to fix ballots in close Senate race
By HereNow Newsroom,4 days ago
Mississippi voters have until Tuesday to correct issues with their ballots as the state's closely contested Senate race remains undecided. Democrat Scott Colom was leading Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith by 1,138 votes as of Thursday morning. Here & Now's Scott Tong speaks with community leader Cassandra Welchlin about efforts to...