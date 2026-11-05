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Halfway Between Berlin And Hamburg Is A Medieval Town With River Walks, Seasonal Festivals, And Historic Charm
By Marta Benigni,4 days ago
Berlin and Hamburg are two of northern Germany's biggest tourist destinations, packed with landmarks such as the Brandenburg Gate in the former and the Port of Hamburg in the latter. However, the area between them is dotted with smaller towns which are equally worth exploring. Perleberg, for instance, is a picturesque, historic town roughly 90 minutes by train from either city. According to the World Population Review, it has just under 12,000 residents.