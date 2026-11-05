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A 2019 Study Found About 7% of Financial Advisors Had a Misconduct Record. Here’s the Free Check
By Kendall Blythe,4 days ago
A study of U.S. advisor records, published in the Journal of Political Economy in 2019, found that about 7% of financial advisors had a misconduct record. About a third of those advisors had offended more than once, and an advisor with a prior offense was roughly five times as likely as the average advisor to commit new misconduct.