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Cocke County considers forming hazmat team as emergency plan discussed
2 days ago
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — Cocke County officials discussed the possibility of forming a dedicated hazmat team during a review of the emergency plan Wednesday morning. The subject arose during a presentation of the new County Basic Emergency Operations Plan, where the public could attend and give input. Tennessee counties are required to review and update their plans every five years, and this year, the county was doing so with lessons learned from Hurricane Helene and several other recent disasters.