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2026 CIO Lifetime Achievement Honorees Announced
By CIO Staff,5 days ago
Three investment leaders. Three different institutions. One common legacy: decades of stewardship, innovation, generosity and leadership that helped shape the modern institutional investment landscape. The CIO Lifetime Achievement Award for 2026 honors Jase Auby, Laurence Fulton and Lori Heinel, whose careers across the public, corporate and asset management sectors exemplify...