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Irish Christmas show coming to Jacksonville
4 days ago
The Irish Christmas show that earned five stars in New York comes to Jacksonville. “A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland,” featuring electrifying turns by a star-studded roster of World Champion Irish dancers including stars of “Riverdance” and “Lord of the Dance,” performs at Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7:30 p.m., as part of its acclaimed international tour.
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