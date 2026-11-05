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Ask the Doctor - Hair Loss
4 days ago
Tune in each week for Ask the Doctor, where Dr. Bob Cassady of South Bend Clinic shares health tips, insights and information to help you make informed decisions about your health. This week, Dr. Bob Cassady discusses hair loss. What causes it and what treatments are available. He talks about the importance of a medical evaluation—including lab work and scalp exams—to diagnose underlying causes. He also discusses treatment options, ranging from topical and oral therapies to in-office procedures and lifestyle adjustments, tailored to each individual's diagnosis. Learn more about South Bend Clinic, explore our services and schedule an appointment online at southbendclinic.com.