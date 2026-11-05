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News Briefs for the Week of Nov. 5-11, 2026
4 days ago
Kingsminster Ponte Vedra, a new independent, Christ-centered K-8 school opening in August 2027, will host its second Open House for parents from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the link in Nocatee. Families will see renderings of the future campus in the link’s Immersive 360 Room, then join a conversation with the school’s founding leaders about its convictions, approach to learning and founding faculty. Admission is free. Families can RSVP at kingsminsterpv.fsenrollment.com/portal/public_calendars/open_house_an_evening_with_kingsminster.