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One of hockey's ugliest plays ends with a hospital trip and just a four-game suspension
By Vincent Carbonneau,4 days ago
Lake Superior State freshman Raoul Boilard has been suspended four games by the CCHA for a check from behind on Halloween night. The league announced the decision Wednesday, and the reaction this morning has been loud. The hit came at 19:01 of the second period against Minnesota State on Oct. 31, and the player on the receiving end went to the hospital.