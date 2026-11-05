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Meet the man who keeps many of Boston’s historic doors beautiful
By Madeline Bilis,4 days ago
John Carlton restores and reproduces the wooden entries fronting many of Boston’s most iconic homes. When you find yourself strolling down Commonwealth Avenue in the Back Bay or Mount Vernon Street in Beacon Hill, it’s only natural to ogle the beautiful row houses lining the way. And if you’re giving them a good look, you’re bound to admire their front doors — big wooden ones flanked by columns, sets of double-leaf doors with large glass panels and shiny hardware.
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