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AP projects Democrat Gabrianna Gratzol will win seat for Indiana State Senate District 11
By WSBT 22,4 days ago
INDIANA (WSBT) — The Associated Press projects Democrat Gabrianna Gratzol has defeated Republican Challenger Brian Schmutzler 51% to 49% in Indiana's State Senate District 11. The district includes much of Northern St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties. Linda Rogers lost the primary campaign to Trump backed candidate Brian Schmutzler. Gratzol...
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