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Vocal group to perform
By to sign local history books,4 days ago
On Tuesday, Nov. 10 (at 7 p.m.) the Palms Fine Arts Series will present the award-winning BellArmonia vocal ensemble from Miami Arts Studio at Zelda Glazer. The award-winning youth from Miami Arts Studio will make their Jacksonville debut that day. BellArmonia is the premier treble ensemble at Miami Arts Studio. All members are first- or second-generation immigrants from the Caribbean Islands, Cuba, Central and South America. Conductors are Cindy and Ryan Ellis. Check out BellArmonia on Youtube. Concert is free; all are welcome.