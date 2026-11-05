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Roaring Pines Motor Club in development
By Taylor Colby,4 days ago
Exciting progress is being made for Florida’s First Coast luxury motorsports facility, Roaring Pines Motor Club. Owned by the father-son team of Scott Lagasse Sr. and Scott Lagasse Jr., the Mosler Family and founding investors, this multifaceted car-culture utopia has an abundance of world-class amenities for club members and will serve as a fun event space for giving back to the community.