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Ohio opens winter home heating assistance for eligible families
By Other News,3 days ago
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced that the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program opens Nov. 1 and runs through March 31, 2027. The Winter Crisis Program offers one-time help to income-eligible Ohioans who are facing service disconnection, have already been disconnected, need to establish new service, or must pay to transfer service. It also supports households with 25% or less of bulk fuel in their tank so they can maintain service.
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