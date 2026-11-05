undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Riverdale & MTCS Football Players Secure Mr. Football Semifinal Honors
By Primetime Sports,4 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WGNS) - Three Murfreesboro student-athletes secured spots among the fifty statewide semifinalists for the 2026 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards this week. Rutherford County representation showed out in two major divisions. Riverdale High School placed two players among the five semifinalists in Division I, Class 6A: Gavin Hampton...
2