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Nebraska voters soundly reject proposal to extend legislative term limits
4 days ago
Nebraska’s state senators will remain limited to two consecutive four-year terms after voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would extend them. Constitutional Amendment 1 was on track to be rejected at the ballot box as of 10 p.m. Tuesday night, with 69,100 yes votes against 290,202 no votes, according to unofficial results. The measure would have increased term limits in the state Legislature to a maximum of three consecutive terms instead of two.
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