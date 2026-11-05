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Canadiens Trio, Including $63 Million Star, to Play Against Mammoth
By Christopher Moore,4 days ago
The Montreal Canadiens are set to hit the ice with one of their top players back in action. Nick Suzuki has been dealing with an upper-body injury and has not played since October 20. The issue forced the center’s ironman streak to end at 546 games. It was the second-longest streak in the NHL, only behind Colorado Avalanche defenseman Brent Burns.