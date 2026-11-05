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Westville donates $10,000 to Holmes County Fire Rescue
By AMBER PATINO,4 days ago
Holmes County Fire Rescue recently received a $10,000 donation from the Westville Volunteer Fire Department to support fire protection and emergency services throughout the county. The donation was presented by Westville Mayor Stephen Herrington and Councilman BJ Taunton on behalf of the City of Westville. According to Holmes County Fire Rescue, the funding will help strengthen fire protection and emergency response capabilities across Holmes County. Fire rescue officials expressed appreciation for the contribution, noting that support from local communities helps enhance public safety and provides valuable resources for both residents and first responders. Pictured above left to right are Councilman Taunton, Holmes County Fire Rescue Chief Jeff McVay, Holmes County Sheriff John Tate, and Mayor Herrington during the check presentation. [CONTRIBUTED]