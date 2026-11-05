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Dairy Beef Performance and Carcass Quality Contest Rules and Scoring Grid Released
By Smith,3 days ago
The Dairy Beef Performance and Carcass Quality (DBPCQ) contest for 2027 was limited to ten applicants and open to any 4-H or FFA members who will enroll in a Fairfield County market beef animal project in 2027. Participation in the DBPCQ contest does not affect eligibility for participation in the “live” market dairy beef show or the beef market shows.