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New grocery coming to the Rose District
2 days ago
A new concept, District Mercantile, is coming to the Rose District at 224 S. Main St., an idea that’s been a long time in the making. “I’m super excited about this because when I arrived in Broken Arrow seven years ago, the Council and upper management’s vision for the Rose District was to create a downtown lifestyle,” said Brent Brassfield, City of Broken Arrow Business Retention & Development Coordinator. “You need all these great shops, restaurants, and bars, which we have, but you also need goods and services, and that’s one thing we did not have.”