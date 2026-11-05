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International Hockey is about to get really messy
By Skyler W.,4 days ago
The World Juniors is a wonderful time of year, where everyone comes together to get really, really into teenager hockey and making value judgements about their country and others about the results. Recently the tournaments have been really, really good; and this year’s tourney in Red Deer and Edmonton is sure to be a real delight! Sweden did the thing finally, and who knows if they’re in a position to do it again? Could we see Canada finally get back into consistent medal contention? How does Landon Dupont handle the international game at this level? Does Johan Neuenschwander give Switzerland a chance to be more than they’ve been over the last few years? Will Norway survive such a star studded tourney? There’s plenty of fun questions to be answered as we make our way to the pre-tourney.