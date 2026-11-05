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Colom extends lead over Hyde-Smith with thousands of affidavit and mail-in absentee ballots to be counted
By Mississippi Monitor,4 days ago
Scott Colom extended his lead over incumbent U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith late Wednesday night. The Democrat is now ahead of the Republican incumbent by 1,138 votes in Mississippi’s U.S. Senate race. According to the Secretary of State’s office, nearly 3,600 mail-in absentee ballots are outstanding. In addition, unconfirmed reports...