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UCB Partners With Cradle to Apply AI Across Antibody Discovery and Engineering
3 days ago
UCB will use Cradle’s AI-driven protein design platform in selected discovery projects, from hit generation through preclinical readiness, expanding its digital antibody engineering program. UCB has entered a strategic collaboration with Cradle, an Amsterdam-based developer of an AI-driven protein design and engineering platform, to apply AI across selected antibody...