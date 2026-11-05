Main Navigation

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By Will Vance,4 days ago
There are plenty of excellent compressor plugins available these days, and most producers already have several sitting in their plugin folders. The problem usually comes down to deciding which compressor to reach for and whether you need something that will control dynamics transparently, introduce additional harmonic character, or help manage the peaks that keep your drums from sitting properly in the mix.