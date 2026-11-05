Main Navigation

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By Will Vance,4 days ago
I’ve always been a sucker for a new piano library, although there are already enough excellent sampled pianos available that another release needs a pretty compelling reason to earn a place in my Kontakt collection. Most producers have access to traditional grands, uprights, and softer felt instruments, and while recording quality and microphone placement can make a difference, the underlying instruments often share familiar characteristics.