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Dominant Trends & Commercialization Leaders in Quantum Finance
By Sandra Helsel,3 days ago
IQT Quantum Finance Strategies reviews the dominant trends today in Quantum Finance and highlights the current leaders and their efforts. The global quantum computing sector is undergoing a massive shift from speculative hype to proof-driven discipline. Propelled by an unprecedented wave of capital—including over $12 billion committed globally—the financial services industry has emerged as a primary commercial anchor. Quantum Economic Development Consortium +4.