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Democrats prepare to take control of Congress following historic midterm victories
By Keenan Gibson,4 days ago
(NBC)- Democratic leaders are preparing to take control of both chambers of Congress following Tuesday’s historic midterm election victories, promising to address rising costs while preparing for potential clashes with President Donald Trump. “It wasn’t simply a blue wave. It was an American tsunami,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries...