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Michigan Jobs Under Pressure as Unemployment Outpaces Nation
4 days ago
Michigan’s job market is showing signs of strain even as layoffs nationally remain unusually low. Automotive suppliers are closing facilities, General Motors is preparing temporary production layoffs, and a major healthcare employer is outsourcing hundreds of positions. What do these developments mean for Michigan workers, their paychecks and the state’s economy?
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