Main Navigation

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By Magnetic,4 days ago
Black Friday music production sales are already arriving, and while discounted plugins and sample packs are always worth checking out, Black Octopus Sound is doing something a little different this November. The company is giving one producer a Sequential Fourm synthesizer, a compact four-voice analogue instrument built around the architecture of the Prophet-5, with polyphonic aftertouch, hands-on modulation, and a 37-key keyboard.