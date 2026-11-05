undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
'I'm not a joke!' - Ex-Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior breaks silence on Blues nightmare and claims social media narrative drove Stamford Bridge exit
By Khaled Mahmoud,4 days ago
Rosenior has hit back at the social media critics who branded him a figure of fun during his brief and turbulent spell as Chelsea manager. The Englishman found himself the target of relentless viral memes and mockery, ranging from his technical area blunders to his specific coaching mannerisms. One particular...