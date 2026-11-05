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UDOT warns of weekend road, lane closures in Davis, Utah and Weber counties
3 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Drivers in Davis, Utah and Weber counties should be aware of upcoming closures that will impact traffic this weekend. According to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT), lane and ramp closures will be in effect on several roads along the Wasatch Front. Those traveling through the Lehi area, especially, should expect delays.