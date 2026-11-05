undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Milton accepts $110,000 grant for accessible library entrance
By Shannon Gunderson,4 days ago
MILTON — A new accessible entrance and relocated book return are planned for the Milton Public Library after the selectboard accepted a $110,000 grant Nov. 4. The project would give the library a separate entrance with automatic doors and move its book return from the back of the building to the front. Construction could be completed by fall 2027, depending on the time needed for a required federal environmental review, permitting and bidding.
1